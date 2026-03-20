Hexcel Gains From Strong Aerospace Demand & Defense Exposure

Hexcel Corporation HXL is a leading advanced composites manufacturer serving both commercial aerospace and defense markets. With rising global air travel, strong aircraft backlogs and increasing defense budgets worldwide, the company is well-positioned for long-term growth.



However, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock faces risks related to supply-chain disruptions and labor shortages that may weigh on its near-term performance.

HXL’s Tailwinds

Hexcel continues to benefit from the steady recovery in global air travel. Per the International Air Transport Association (IATA), revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs) are expected to grow 4.9% in 2026, driven by both domestic and international travel demand. This trend is boosting Hexcel’s commercial aerospace segment, which remains a key revenue driver.



Hexcel’s advanced composite materials are critical for manufacturing lightweight, fuel-efficient aircraft, positioning it well to capitalize on sustained production demand.



On the defense side, Hexcel supplies materials for a wide range of military platforms, including the F-35, CH-53K helicopter, V-22 Osprey, UH-60 Black Hawk, Rafale and A400M. Rising global defense budgets, including the proposed increase in U.S. military spending to nearly $1.5 trillion by 2027, should further support demand for its products.



Strategic initiatives are also strengthening its growth prospects. Hexcel expanded its Americas aerospace distribution network in 2025 and signed a five-year agreement with Norway-based Kongsberg to supply advanced composite materials. These moves enhance its supply-chain efficiency and reinforce its global presence.

HXL’s Headwinds

Despite strong demand trends, persistent supply-chain challenges remain a key concern. The aerospace supply chain continues to recover slowly, leading to production delays for aircraft manufacturers. According to IATA, these disruptions are likely to persist through 2026, which may dampen near-term demand for Hexcel’s products.



Moreover, labor shortages remain a structural challenge for the aerospace-defense industry. With a significant portion of the workforce nearing retirement, companies like Hexcel may face difficulties in maintaining production efficiency and meeting delivery timelines, potentially affecting future operating results.

HXL Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of HXL have gained 41.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s 36.1% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the same industry are Astronics ATRO, Woodward WWD and Transdigm Group TDG. Astronics and Woodward currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Transdigm carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



ATRO delivered an average earnings surprise of 31.72% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATRO’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $2.62 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 30.4%.



WWD delivered an average earnings surprise of 17.93% in the last four quarters. The consensus estimate for WWD’s fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $8.51 per share, which implies year-over-year growth of 23.5%.



TDG delivered an average earnings surprise of 2.32% in the last four quarters. The consensus estimate for TDG’s fiscal 2026 earnings stands at $39.46 per share, which suggests year-over-year growth of 5.7%.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Astronics Corporation (ATRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hexcel Corporation (HXL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Woodward, Inc. (WWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.