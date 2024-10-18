Hexcel Earnings Preview

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2024-10-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Hexcel will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47.

Hexcel bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 0.26% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hexcel's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.56 0.41 0.49 0.43 EPS Actual 0.60 0.44 0.43 0.38 Price Change % 0.0% 2.0% -8.0% -8.0%

Hexcel Share Price Analysis

Shares of Hexcel were trading at $62.25 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.7%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Hexcel

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Hexcel.

Analysts have provided Hexcel with 6 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $67.0, suggesting a potential 7.63% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Rocket Lab USA and AeroVironment, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Rocket Lab USA is maintaining an Outperform status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $7.12, indicating a potential 88.56% downside. AeroVironment is maintaining an Outperform status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $224.0, indicating a potential 259.84% upside. Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Rocket Lab USA and AeroVironment, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Hexcel Neutral 10.15% $126.60M 3.12% Rocket Lab USA Outperform 71.25% $27.16M -8.91% AeroVironment Outperform 24.38% $81.47M 2.54%

Key Takeaway:

Hexcel ranks highest in gross profit among its peers. It is in the middle for consensus rating and revenue growth. Hexcel is at the bottom for return on equity.

Discovering Hexcel: A Closer Look

Founded in 1948, Hexcel designs and manufactures a range of highly engineered composite fibers, fabrics, resins, and structures for use in commercial aerospace, defense, and other industrial markets. These are lighter than metal and perform under rigorous conditions in aircraft frames, wings, engines, and other components and subassemblies. The company's name derives from the six-sided honeycomb structures that lend many of its products their light weight and rigidity. Hexcel's biggest customers are Airbus (38% of 2022 sales) and Boeing (25% of prepandemic sales) and its respective subcontractors.

Hexcel: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Hexcel's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.15%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Hexcel's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.99%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hexcel's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.12%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hexcel's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.77%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Hexcel's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.51, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Hexcel visit their earnings calendar on our site.

