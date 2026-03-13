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Hexcel Corporation Appoints James Coogan As CFO

March 13, 2026 — 09:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Hexcel Corporation (HXL), an aerospace company, said on Friday that it has appointed James (Jamie) Coogan as Chief Financial Officer with effect from May 1. Coogan will succeed Mike Lenz, who has been serving as interim CFO of Hexcel. 

Coogan most recently served as Chief Financial Officer at Axcelis Technologies (ACLS), a semiconductor company. Previously, he had served as CFO of Kaman Corporation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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