Hexcel Corporation Appoints James Coogan As CFO

(RTTNews) - Hexcel Corporation (HXL), an aerospace company, said on Friday that it has appointed James (Jamie) Coogan as Chief Financial Officer with effect from May 1. Coogan will succeed Mike Lenz, who has been serving as interim CFO of Hexcel.

Coogan most recently served as Chief Financial Officer at Axcelis Technologies (ACLS), a semiconductor company. Previously, he had served as CFO of Kaman Corporation.

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