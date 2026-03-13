Hexcel Corp Stock Falls 4% Over New CFO Appointment

(RTTNews) - Shares of Hexcel Corporation (HXL) are moving down about 4 percent on Friday morning trading over the appointment of James (Jamie) Coogan as Chief Financial Officer with effect from May 1.

The company's stock is currently trading at $79.16, down 4.21 percent or $3.49, over the previous close of $82.65 on the New York Stock Exchange. It has traded between $45.28 and $95.22 in the past one year.

Coogan most recently served as Chief Financial Officer at Axcelis Technologies (ACLS), a semiconductor company. Previously, he had served as CFO of Kaman Corporation.

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