Hexcel Corp. Q4 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Hexcel Corp. (HXL) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $46.4 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $5.8 million, or $0.07 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Hexcel Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $40.4 million or $0.52 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.7% to $491.3 million from $473.8 million last year.

Hexcel Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $46.4 Mln. vs. $5.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.60 vs. $0.07 last year. -Revenue: $491.3 Mln vs. $473.8 Mln last year.

