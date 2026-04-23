Hexcel Corp. Q1 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Hexcel Corp. (HXL) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $37.2 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $28.9 million, or $0.35 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Hexcel Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $45.5 million or $0.59 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.9% to $501.5 million from $456.5 million last year.

Hexcel Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $37.2 Mln. vs. $28.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.49 vs. $0.35 last year. -Revenue: $501.5 Mln vs. $456.5 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.10 To $ 2.30 Full year revenue guidance: $ 2.0 B To $ 2.1 B

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