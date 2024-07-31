Hexcel About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (HXL)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/2/24, Hexcel Corp. (Symbol: HXL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.15, payable on 8/9/24. As a percentage of HXL's recent stock price of $65.49, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HXL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.92% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HXL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HXL's low point in its 52 week range is $58.81 per share, with $77.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.20.

In Wednesday trading, Hexcel Corp. shares are currently up about 0.4% on the day.

