News & Insights

Markets

Hexaware Technologies Q4 Profit, Revenues Climb

March 06, 2025 — 11:54 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Hexaware Technologies, an Indian digital and technology services company, reported late Thursday that its fourth-quarter profit after tax was $38.0 million, a growth of 64.5 percent from the previous year. Profit grew 6.4 percent sequentially.

Earnings per share were 5.25 Indian Rupees, up 65.1 percent from the prior year.

EBITDA, a key earnings metric, grew 48 percent year-over-year and 1.3 percent sequentially, to $60.7 million.

Revenue for the quarter was $372.3 million, up 18.5 percent from last year, but it edged down 0.5 percent from the preceding third quarter.

R Srikrishna, CEO and Executive Director, Hexaware, said, "Materially outperforming industry growth with 18.5 percent YoY Q4CY24 revenue growth reflects the strength of Hexaware's foundations: putting clients first, creating a home for great talent, and using platforms for real impact. We look forward to building on this momentum for a great CY25."

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.