Hexagon Gets Orders For SMARTSTORE Mobile Pipeline From Major Heavy-duty Fleet In North America

(RTTNews) - Hexagon Agility, a subsidiary of Hexagon Composites, said it has received an order for SMARTSTORE Mobile Pipeline units from major heavy-duty fleet in North America. The contract represents an estimated value of $7.2 million.

The SMARTSTORE units will be used to refuel clean and renewable natural gas (CNG/RNG) vehicles. SMARTSTORE units are designed as lightweight and space efficient gas transport modules approved by the US Department of Transportation and the American Bureau of Shipping.

Hexagon Agility has also received orders for RNG/CNG fuel systems from the same heavy-duty fleet customer for delivery in 2022.

Total orders received to date for delivery in 2022 represent an estimated value of $32.1 million.

Deliveries of Hexagon Agility's Mobile Pipeline units are targeted to commence in the second-quarter of 2022. RNG/CNG fuel system orders will be delivered throughout 2022.

