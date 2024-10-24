News & Insights

Hexagon Energy’s WAH2 Project Update Webinar

October 24, 2024 — 06:30 pm EDT

Hexagon Energy Materials Ltd. (AU:HXG) has released an update.

Hexagon Energy Materials Ltd. is set to update investors on its ambitious WAH2 Clean Ammonia Project through a live webinar. This project is pivotal to the company’s mission to harness ammonia’s potential in the global energy transition using renewable energy. Hexagon continues to expand its footprint in future energy projects and materials exploration.

