Hexagon Agility Secures Major Orders for Natural Gas Truck Systems

Hexagon Composites (HXGCF) has released an update.

Hexagon Agility, a subsidiary of Hexagon Composites, has secured USD 4.3 million in new orders for its RNG/CNG fuel systems for heavy-duty trucks equipped with Cummins’ X15N natural gas engine. This move signals a growing adoption of natural gas technology in the North American trucking market, with benefits including reduced emissions and cost savings. The X15N engine, comparable to diesel in performance, is set to expand the addressable market for RNG/CNG solutions by 230,000 trucks annually.

For further insights into HXGCF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.