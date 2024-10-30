News & Insights

Stocks

Hexagon Agility Secures Major Orders for Natural Gas Truck Systems

October 30, 2024 — 02:39 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hexagon Composites (HXGCF) has released an update.

Hexagon Agility, a subsidiary of Hexagon Composites, has secured USD 4.3 million in new orders for its RNG/CNG fuel systems for heavy-duty trucks equipped with Cummins’ X15N natural gas engine. This move signals a growing adoption of natural gas technology in the North American trucking market, with benefits including reduced emissions and cost savings. The X15N engine, comparable to diesel in performance, is set to expand the addressable market for RNG/CNG solutions by 230,000 trucks annually.

For further insights into HXGCF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HXGCF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.