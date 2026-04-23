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Hexagon AB Announces Advance In Q1 Bottom Line

April 23, 2026 — 03:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Hexagon AB (HEXA-B.ST) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled EUR1.607 billion, or EUR0.59 per share. This compares with EUR189.1 million, or EUR0.07 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Hexagon AB reported adjusted earnings of EUR0.09 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.2% to EUR963.6 million from EUR961.5 million last year.

Hexagon AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: EUR1.607 Bln. vs. EUR189.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.59 vs. EUR0.07 last year. -Revenue: EUR963.6 Mln vs. EUR961.5 Mln last year.

This surge in net income reflects a capital gain from the sale of shares in Group companies of EUR 1.588 billion, compared with EUR 0 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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