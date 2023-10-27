Hewlett Packard's (HPE) GreenLake to Replace iSKi's Server

Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE has announced that its new on-demand cloud service, HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Business Edition, has been adopted by the Istanbul Water and Sewerage Administration (“iSKi”) to replace iSKi’s existing server and storage systems.

The decision to install HPE GreenLake came at a time when iSKi’s previous storage infrastructure was nearing its limit and required an upgrade to prevent unexpected disruptions. The HPE GreenLake will support wastewater management and water distribution spanning 20,000 Kilometers.

Additionally, iSKi is in the process of developing a new mobile application, enhancing its billing system, establishing a disaster recovery site and leveraging a range of Microsoft solutions, such as Active Directory and Exchange. These initiatives will benefit from the increased computational capabilities provided by HPE GreenLake.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Price and Consensus

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company price-consensus-chart | Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Quote

Collaboratively, the two entities have undertaken the task of centralizing and streamlining the storage infrastructure, unifying a total of 33 file servers and storage systems located at remote sites. Furthermore, iSKi has enhanced its application performance with the advanced artificial intelligence capabilities of HPE InfoSight in the realm of IT operations, enabling the prediction and prevention of potential issues. As a result, iSKi is set to establish a robust and continuous operating system, offering an impressive 99.9999% availability guarantee.

HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Business Edition also comes with disaggregated hyperconverged infrastructure (dHCI) that doesn't require a system-wide upgrade when one of its components reaches its limits. The dHCI addresses shortcomings by scaling the specific components as needed and decoupling the compute, storage and networking resources. With these advanced features, iSKi will be able to ensure uncompromising levels of security and availability of water supply that is critical.

The iSKi is among the extensive list of customers who have adopted HPE GreenLake to optimize their operations. This year has also witnessed the adoption of GreenLake by notable organizations, such as Dubai Islamic Bank, Wihuri Group, Inedys, Fastweb (an Italian telecom operator), Ashok Leyland, DSolution (a Swedish service provider) and Toppan Forms.

HPE is making strides in its Cloud segment with HPE GreenLake, which is strengthening the company’s other service pivots. In third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings report, it was highlighted that GreenLake saw a remarkable 122% year-over-year increase in orders. Hewlett Packard is forming a Hybrid Cloud Business unit, merging HPE GreenLake with HPE Storage, GreenLake Cloud Services and the CTO team. This will fast-track its hybrid cloud strategy, offering a unified portfolio of storage, software, data and cloud services through HPE GreenLake.

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, HPE carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of the company have returned 7.5% year to date.

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are NVIDIA NVDA, NetEase NTES and Dell Technologies DELL, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVDA’s third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings has been revised by 2 cents northward to $3.34 per share in the past 30 days. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have increased by 7 cents to $10.74 in the past 30 days.

NVIDIA's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 9.8%. Shares of NVDA have rallied 175.9% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NetEase's third-quarter 2024 earnings has been revised downward by a penny to $1.56 per share in the past 30 days. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have increased by 35 cents to $6.54 per share in the past 90 days.

NTES' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 24.54%. Shares of NVDA have surged 44.7% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DELL's third-quarter 2024 earnings has been revised upward by 11 cents to $1.47 per share in the past 60 days. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have increased by 3 cents to $6.33 per share in the past 30 days.

Dell’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 39.52%. Shares of DELL have climbed 60.4% year to date.

