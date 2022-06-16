Hewlett Packard's (HPE) GreenLake Solution Selected by Iliane

Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE recently announced that the French cloud services provider — Iliane — has selected HPE’s edge-to-cloud platform, GreenLake, to enhance the deployment of cloud-based solutions built for regional accounts.

The French company will enhance its existing storage solution while improving scalability and flexibility across IT and cloud offerings through this agreement.

HPE’s GreenLake solution offers customers better visibility into resource utilization across co-located and public cloud-based workloads. The services ensure the administration of applications and data. The platform will provide Iliane with budget predictability solutions and manage its expenses to meet customer demands.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Price and Consensus

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company price-consensus-chart | Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Quote

The new high-performance storage solution, which features proactive audits and capacity planning services, will be offered from two new data centers in western France. With HPE GreenLake’s efficient pay-per-usage financial model, the cloud services and hosting service provider will ensure fast delivery of its resources by reducing its time to market with increased efficiency and extreme flexibility.

Recently, in March, Hewlett Packard expanded its GreenLake edge to a cloud platform to include support for Microsoft MSFT Azure Stack HCI. The new integrated system comprises scalable hyper-converged infrastructure, software and services, which are delivered in enterprise customers’ data centers or in colocation facilities.

Microsoft's integrated cloud-native solution, which is delivered as a service from HPE’s GreenLake platform, not only ensures cost efficiency but also accelerates digital transformation among enterprise clients.

In the same month, HPE entered an agreement with the Japanese payment brand JCB Co. Ltd., wherein the latter selected the HPE GreenLake platform. Through this move, JCB intended to enhance its MyJCB platform while improving customer engagement with the launch of new personalized customer services.

Earlier in January, leading multi-brand tech solutions provider CDW Corporation CDW selected the platform to enhance its core UK cloud suite of products called ServiceWorks.

With HPE GreenLake, CDW is able to flexibly check the alignment of cost & revenues, thereby improving its predictability, visibility and control over further investments in service solutions.

Zacks Rank & A Key Pick

Hewlett Packard, Microsoft and CDW each currently carry Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of HPE, MSFT and CDW have plunged 4.6%, 3.5% and 3.2%, respectively, in the past year.



A better-ranked stock from the broader Computer and Technology sector is Axcelis Technologies ACLS, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Axcelis’ second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised 3 cents northward to 99 cents per share over the past 60 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved 10.3% north to $4.40 per share in the past 60 days.



Axcelis' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 23.5%. Shares of ACLS have surged 36.1% in the past year.

Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.