Hewlett Packard (HPE) Expands Alliance With Amazon Web Services

Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE recently announced the expansion of its services with Amazon’s AMZN Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) to simplify how enterprises develop and manage applications and workloads across its edge-to-cloud platform, GreenLake. This will enable consistent and unified hybrid cloud experience for customers with reduced cost and complexity of managing information technology (IT) estate.



The latest upgrade includes the provision of HPE NonStop Development Environment as software-as-a-service (SaaS) in AWS Marketplace, providing support for Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) Anywhere and expanding HPE GreenLake for Backup and Recovery to support Amazon Relational Database Services (RDS) and Amazon EKS Anywhere.



HPE NonStop Development Environment is designed from the ground up for mission-critical environments that demand continuous business and 100% fault tolerance. Currently, it is available as an Amazon Machine Image in AWS Marketplace.

HPE GreenLake for Backup and Recovery provides a comprehensive data management service, consolidating all the data silos to deploy compute resources, provision storage and protect workloads with a single unified access and cloud operational experience. This service protects on-premises and cloud native workloads in a simple and efficient manner, with global protection policies for consistent protection on-premises or in the cloud via a single SaaS console. It supports Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud instances and Amazon Elastic Block Store volumes.



With the latest advancements on HPE GreenLake and AWS Marketplace, customers will be able to better manage their data, performance, security and costs. They will have more flexibility in advancing toward edge-to-cloud transformation. The GreenLake for Backup and Recovery solution’s support for Amazon RDS and Amazon EKS Anywhere extends the way HPE enables cost-effective and long-term retention and helps customers protect against the business impact of unintended deletion, data loss through an infrastructure outage, or a ransomware attack.



Hewlett Packard views artificial intelligence, Industrial IoT and distributed computing as the next major markets. The company has been benefiting from strong executions in clearing backlogs, improved supply chain and increased customer acceptance. The company’s efforts to shift its focus to higher-margin offerings like Intelligent Edge and Aruba Central Hyperconverged Infrastructure are aiding its bottom line.



In June, HPE revealed the preview of a new sustainability dashboard on GreenLake and a comprehensive portfolio of sustainability services to help organizations monitor, observe and reduce the energy consumption within its IT estate.



In May, the company was selected by Tokyo Institute of Technology Global Scientific Information and Computing Center for the development of its next-generation supercomputer, TSUBAME4.0. Notably, TSUBAME4.0 intends to enable users to train more artificial intelligence models and simultaneously run applications in computational science and analytics to accelerate scientific discovery in medicine, materials science, climate research and turbulence in urban environments. To be fully operational in 2024, TSUBAME4.0 is likely to attain a theoretical peak performance of 66.8 petaflops at 64-bit double precision and a peak performance of 952 petaflops at 16-bit half-precision.



In April, the company introduced product innovations to help enterprise IT teams simplify network management processes and improve operational agility with the next generation of HPE Aruba Networking Central, a cloud-native network management solution. In the same month, it announced new file, block, disaster and backup recovery data services that will aid customers eliminate data silos, reduce cost, complexity and enhance performance. The new file and block services leverage a flexible architecture through the company’s Alletra Storage MP, enabling customers to store, manage and protect all data types from one unified platform across the hybrid cloud environment.



Hewlett Packard reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues of $7 billion, which increased 4% from the prior-year quarter but fell short of the consensus mark of $7.28 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter’s revenues is pegged at $6.98 billion.

