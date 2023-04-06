Hewlett Packard (HPE) Expands Alletra Portfolio Services

Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE recently announced new file, block, disaster and backup recovery data services that will aid customers eliminate data silos, reduce cost, complexity and enhance performance. The new file and block services leverage a flexible architecture through the company’s Alletra Storage MP, enabling customers to store, manage and protect all data types from one unified platform across the hybrid cloud environment.



Available through HPE GreenLake, the newly declared offerings leverage a flexible architecture from the company’s Alletra Storage MP solution, which allows clients to gain an edge over others. The HPE Alletra Storage MP supports a disaggregated infrastructure with multiple storage protocols on the same hardware that can scale independently for performance and capacity. It ensures that customers benefit from a single, unified cloud platform to deploy, manage and orchestrate data and storage services, regardless of the workload and storage protocol.



HPE Storage’s executive vice president and general manager, Tom Black, pointed “The new HPE GreenLake data services and expanded HPE Alletra innovations make it easier and more economical to manage multiple types of data, storage protocols, and workloads, allowing customers to focus on accelerating innovation and driving business results.”



HPE’s GreenLake for File Storage offers a scale-out service to boost processing of data-intensive workloads through enterprise performance at scale with throughput of hundreds of gigabytes per second. The solution combines with VAST Data software to generate a highly resilient file service designed for exabyte scale.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Price and Consensus

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company price-consensus-chart | Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Quote

The company’s GreenLake for Block Storage is the first-ever disaggregated, scale-out block storage with a 100% data availability guarantee. It offers improved price for performance with the always-on and always-fast architecture that helps clients meet service level agreements for mission-critical applications and mixed workloads.



Furthermore, Hewlett Packard’s GreenLake for Disaster Recovery solution reduces data loss and downtime through continuous data protection in the company’s global, scalable software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform with flexible billing. It delivers fast, flexible recovery from any disruption utilizing one simple unified, automated and orchestrated experience across multiple virtual machines.



Meanwhile, the GreenLake Backup and Recovery solution protects on-premises and cloud workloads effortlessly and efficiently with unified management and a single data catalog across private and public cloud workloads. Further, it delivers policy-based orchestration, superior storage efficiency and consumption-based billing delivered via 100% SaaS solution.



Currently, HPE GreenLake for File Storage and GreenLake for Block Storage solutions can be ordered while the GreenLake for Disaster Recovery solution can be ordered in Jun 2023. The GreenLake for Backup and Recovery is generally available.

HPE GreenLake

The HPE GreenLake solution offers customers better visibility into resource utilization across co-located and public cloud-based workloads. The services ensure the administration of applications and data. HPE’s GreenLake service suite provides customers with an agile, flexible, pay-per-use cloud experience, thereby eliminating the need for any major upfront capital investment. The edge-to-cloud platform continues to win back-to-back deals.



In March, Ireland’s managed cloud services provider eir evo selected the HPE platform to advance the cloud services offering for its Digital Planet solution. The HPE GreenLake platform will help eir evo’s Digital Planet meet growing demand, accelerate deployment of new services and enhance overall customer experience for its private cloud offering.



In the same month, the company signed a definitive agreement to acquire California-based OpsRamp, an information technology operations management company, to integrate GreenLake with OpsRamp’s hybrid digital operations management solution. The integrated solution is likely to lower HPE’s operational complexity of multi-vendor and multi-cloud IT environments that are in the public cloud, colocations and on-premises.



In January, a leading Japan-headquartered data print services and business process outsourcing provider, TOPPAN FORMS CO., LTD., selected HPE GreenLake to create a scalable, secure and agile services infrastructure that will grow with its business. In the same month, a branch of Brazil's largest medical cooperative group, Unimed Grande Florianópolis, chose the platform to accelerate innovation and deliver new digital touchpoints and services to healthcare patients across the country.



Hewlett Packard views artificial intelligence, Industrial IoT and distributed computing as the next major markets. The company has been benefiting from strong executions in clearing backlogs, an improved supply chain and increased customer acceptance. Hewlett Packard’s efforts to shift its focus to higher-margin offerings like Intelligent Edge and Aruba Central Hyperconverged Infrastructure are aiding its bottom line.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Hewlett Packard currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of HPE have increased 2.1% in the past year.

Some top-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Airbnb ABNB, Baidu BIDU and Fabrinet FN, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Airbnb’s first-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised northward from breakeven to 14 cents per share over the past 60 days. For 2023, earnings estimates have moved up by 52 cents to $3.38 in the past 60 days.



ABNB's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 57.2%. Shares of the company have declined 29.9% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Baidu’s first-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised 39 cents southward to $2.21 per share over the past seven days. For 2023, earnings estimates have rose by a penny to $11.54 per share over the past 30 days.



BIDU’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 45.5%. Shares of the company have increased 3.3% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fabrinet's third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings has been revised 7 cents upward to $1.90 per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have moved north by 24 cents to $7.71 in the past 60 days.



FN’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missing once, the average surprise being 5.1%. Shares of the company have jumped 10.7% in the past year.

