Hess Corporation to Report Q3 Earnings: What to Expect?

Hess Corporation HES is set to report third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 30, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, Hess’ earnings of $2.62 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.48, driven by higher oil equivalent production volumes and increased realized commodity prices.

Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

The company beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 33.6%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Hess Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Hess Corporation price-eps-surprise | Hess Corporation Quote

Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share of $1.96 has witnessed no upward and two downward revisions in the past seven days. The estimated figure suggests an improvement of 19.5% from the prior-year reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $3.10 billion indicates a 9.42% improvement from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Consider

Hess is anticipated to have sustained a stable performance in the third quarter, owing to a strong production outlook aided by its numerous premium untapped drilling locations in the productive Bakken shale and the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana.

However, challenges are likely to have loomed as the spot price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil dropped 7.1% year over year and 6.53% sequentially, per data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Furthermore, international oil prices witnessed a year-over-year and sequential decline in the quarter.

The fall in commodity prices is anticipated to have weighed on the profitability of exploration and production players like Hess. The company also expects an increase in unit costs per barrel of oil equivalent that might have led to a rise in input costs, affecting HES’ third-quarter earnings.

These factors are anticipated to have affected demand and pricing dynamics, negatively impacting HES' financial performance for the quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not indicate an earnings beat for Hess this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Hess has an Earnings ESP of -0.79%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks that you might want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM has an Earnings ESP of +0.02% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ExxonMobil is scheduled to release earnings on Nov. 1. XOM’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other two, delivering an average surprise of 1.8%.

Cheniere Energy LNG has an Earnings ESP of +12.21% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Oct. 31.

Cheniere Energy beat on earnings in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other two, delivering an average surprise of 55.9%.

Murphy USA MUSA has an Earnings ESP of +0.94% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Oct. 30.

Murphy USA beat on earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other, delivering an average surprise of 3.5%.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hess Corporation (HES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.