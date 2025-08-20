Markets
Hertz To Sell Used Cars On Amazon Autos In Strategic Retail Expansion

August 20, 2025 — 06:05 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Hertz announced Wednesday that it will begin selling used vehicles from its rental fleet through Amazon Autos, making it the first fleet partnership for the e-commerce giant's growing car marketplace.

The service has launched in Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, and Seattle, with plans to expand to 45 locations nationwide in the coming months.

Customers living within 75 miles of the launch cities can browse Hertz's pre-owned inventory directly on Amazon, finalize paperwork online, and collect their cars from a Hertz Car Sales location within three days.

The vehicles include a wide range of brands, such as Ford, Toyota, Chevrolet, and Nissan, broadening Amazon's existing offerings, which until now centered on Hyundai's new and certified pre-owned models.

The initiative underscores Hertz's strategy to strengthen its retail operations and diversify revenue. The company, which filed for bankruptcy during the pandemic and later scaled back its electric vehicle plans, has since introduced a "Back-to-Basics Roadmap" focused on fleet optimization, retail growth, and efficiency.

Its Rent2Buy program, which allows customers to test-drive vehicles for three days before purchase, has also expanded to over 100 cities.

For Amazon, the partnership accelerates the expansion of its autos business, launched late last year, and positions the platform as a more comprehensive digital car-buying destination.

