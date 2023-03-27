Hertz Global Names Alexandra Brooks Interim CFO

(RTTNews) - Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) has appointed Alexandra Brooks, its Chief Accounting Officer, as interim Chief Financial Officer effective April 1, 2023. Brooks will replace Kenny Cheung. Hertz noted that it is initiating a formal search process for the selection of permanent Chief Financial Officer.

"It has been a privilege to be the CFO of Hertz over the last two and a half years and to close my career at the company on a positive note at the end of this quarter," said Kenny Cheung.

