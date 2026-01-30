Hershey's Q4 Earnings on Deck: What to Expect From HSY Stock?

The Hershey Company HSY is likely to witness top-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Feb. 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.99 billion, indicating a 3.6% rise from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at $1.40 per share, though it suggests a decline of almost 48% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. HSY has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 15%, on average.

Hershey Company (The) Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise





Hershey Company (The) price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Hershey Company (The) Quote

Factors Likely to Influence HSY’s Upcoming Results

Hershey’s fourth-quarter performance is likely to have gained from continued strength in demand across its core confectionery portfolio, supported by brand momentum, innovation-led engagement and disciplined revenue management.



On its third-quarter 2025earnings call management pointed to improving everyday consumption trends, strong performance across flagship brands and sustained consumer interest in both core and newer offerings. Hershey has also been leaning into innovation tied to new consumption occasions and collaborations, which has helped broaden appeal among younger consumers and reinforce brand relevance. Seasonal demand for holiday-related products, coupled with strong in-store execution and marketing support, is expected to have further fueled revenue growth in the quarter.



Pricing actions remain another important tailwind for the top line, as Hershey continues to execute strategic price increases in partnership with retailers. The company has also highlighted improving performance in its salty snacks portfolio, where brands are benefiting from favorable consumer trends toward better-for-you snacking. Meanwhile, international markets continue to provide incremental support through brand expansion and distribution gains, while certain regions remain more challenging from a macro and regulatory standpoint.



Despite strength in revenues, profitability is likely to have remained under pressure in the fourth quarter. Higher commodity costs continued to weigh on margins, as pricing actions have not yet fully offset inflation. In addition, Hershey is increasing spending on marketing, innovation and capabilities to support long-term growth, which is expected to hurt near-term earnings. Unfavorable product mix and elevated supply chain costs may further limit earnings improvement.

Earnings Whispers for HSY

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Hershey this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is exactly the case here.



HSY carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an Earnings ESP of +1.66%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some other companies worth considering, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



The Estee Lauder Companies EL currently has an Earnings ESP of +6.62% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The consensus estimate for Estee Lauder’s quarterly revenues is pinned at $4.22 billion, which indicates 5.3% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Estee Lauder’s upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at 83 cents, which implies 33.9% growth year over year. EL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 82.6%, on average.



Tyson Foods TSN currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.49% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus mark for the upcoming quarter’s revenues is pegged at $14.1 billion, which indicates an increase of 3.7% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tyson Foods’ quarterly earnings per share of $1.01 implies a decline of 11.4% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. TSN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.6%, on average.



Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH currently has an Earnings ESP of +15.27% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus estimate for Celsius Holdings’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $639.2 million, which indicates a surge of 92.4% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celsius Holdings’ upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at 19 cents, which implies a 35.7% increase year over year. CELH delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 42.9%, on average.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

