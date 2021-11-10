Markets
HSY

Hershey To Acquire Dot's Pretzels - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Hershey Company (HSY) has agreed to acquire Dot's Pretzels LLC, the owner of Dot's Homestyle Pretzels. The company also has agreed to acquire Pretzels Inc. from an affiliate of Peak Rock Capital. Based in Bluffton, Indiana, Pretzels Inc. is a co-manufacturer of pretzels for Dot's Pretzels and several other customers.

"As the fastest growing U.S. pretzel brand, Dot's Pretzels would further accelerate our success in the permissible salty snack category, along with our successful SkinnyPop and Pirate's Booty brands," said Michele Buck, Hershey CEO.

The total purchase price for the two proposed acquisitions is approximately $1.2 billion, or approximately $1 billion of investment net of expected future tax benefits. The company expects the acquisitions to be slightly accretive to reported earnings per share in 2023 and adjusted earnings per share in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HSY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular