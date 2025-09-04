Hershey Targets $400M in Cost Savings: Where Does It Stand Now?

The Hershey Company ( HSY ) is sharpening focus on efficiency as it raises the bar for the Advancing Automation and Agility (Triple A) transformation program. In the second-quarter 2025 update, the company said it now expects $150 million in net savings this year, up from the earlier $125 million forecast, and has lifted the three-year program target to $400 million from $350 million. The savings are spread across the cost of goods sold and selling, marketing and administrative expenses.

A central pillar of this strategy is Smart Complexity, an initiative designed to simplify packaging and product assortments, streamline manufacturing and leverage technology-enabled automation. The leadership emphasized that these measures not only cut costs but also create efficiencies that benefit both the company and its retail partners.

With cocoa inflation and tariffs weighing on profitability, Hershey’s margins remain under strain. Adjusted gross margin slipped 510 basis points (bps) to 38.1% in the second quarter of 2025. The expanded savings pipeline is meant to help offset these pressures and support margin recovery over time. Management noted that, taken together, pricing actions, procurement strategies and productivity initiatives could restore more than 500 bps of adjusted gross margin in 2026.

For now, Hershey’s execution on the cost front is moving ahead of schedule, with visible gains in manufacturing and administrative efficiency. The raised target reflects confidence that its productivity engine can deliver more than initially anticipated. Even with commodity volatility creating headwinds, the company’s progress signals a stronger foundation for restoring margins and sustaining operational discipline.

Hershey’s Zacks Rank & Share Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 2.3% in the past month compared with the industry’s 1.5% decline. HSY has also underperformed the broader Consumer Staples sector and the S&P 500 index’s growth of 1.7% and 2%, respectively, during the same period.

HSY Stock's Past Month Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Is HSY a Value Play Stock?

Hershey currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 29.09 compared with the industry average of 23.49 and the sector’s 17.12. This valuation places the stock at a premium relative to peers, indicating broader market expectations around its business stability and ability to navigate current cost and demand dynamics.

HSY Valuation Picture



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

