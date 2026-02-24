Hershey (HSY) Price Target Increased by 15.42% to 232.65

The average one-year price target for Hershey (NYSE:HSY) has been revised to $232.65 / share. This is an increase of 15.42% from the prior estimate of $201.58 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $166.65 to a high of $280.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.06% from the latest reported closing price of $230.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,935 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hershey. This is an decrease of 228 owner(s) or 10.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSY is 0.22%, an increase of 7.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.39% to 148,104K shares. The put/call ratio of HSY is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 9,106K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,937K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSY by 3.75% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 5,316K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,191K shares , representing an increase of 2.34%.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,831K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,727K shares , representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSY by 48.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,760K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,672K shares , representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSY by 11.80% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,201K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,104K shares , representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSY by 11.76% over the last quarter.

