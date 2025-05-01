Hershey Hits the Sweet Spot for Defensive Investors

In a market often seeking refuge in stability, confectionery and snack giant The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is generating noticeable pre-earnings buzz. Despite facing stock price pressure over the past year, down approximately 14%, reports indicate heightened investor attention surrounding the company ahead of its Q1 2025 earnings release on May 1st.

This growing interest hints at a potential shift in perception, suggesting that investors might be looking past widely discussed cost headwinds to focus on Hershey's enduring strengths, for those seeking defensive positioning combined with growth potential, Hershey's iconic brands, strategic evolution, and potentially stabilizing cost environment present a compelling narrative worth exploring.

Hershey's Defensive Appeal

As a cornerstone of the consumer staples sector, Hershey possesses inherent defensive qualities. Companies providing everyday goods and affordable treats, like those bearing the Hershey or Reese’s names, often exhibit more resilience during periods of economic uncertainty than cyclical industries. Their consistent demand provides a buffer against market volatility.

The recent uptick in investor interest, evidenced by reports of increased watchlist additions across social media and retail investor platforms, may reflect a broader strategic rotation. As investors navigate potential market chop or inflation concerns, high-quality staples companies with strong brands and proven pricing power become attractive destinations for capital. Hershey, with its century-long operating history and portfolio of household names, fits this profile, offering a potential haven for investors seeking reliable performance and a degree of insulation from economic turbulence.

Sweet Signs: Has Peak Pressure Passed?

There's no denying that the unprecedented surge in cocoa prices has been the dominant narrative surrounding Hershey's stock price. This has cast a shadow over its near-term earnings outlook and contributed significantly to stock price declines. Management itself guided for a substantial Adjusted EPS drop (down in the mid-30% range) for fiscal year 2025, directly attributing it to these soaring input costs, as previous hedges provide less cover.

However, commodity markets are dynamic and known for their cyclicality. Critically, recent weeks have seen cocoa futures retreat from the absolute record highs witnessed earlier in the year and late 2024. In some cases, this pullback has been reported to be as much as 30% from the peak. While current prices remain well above historical norms, this potential stabilization could signal that the most extreme cost pressures are beginning to ease.

For Hershey, a company adept at navigating commodity fluctuations over decades, a faster-than-anticipated normalization in cocoa costs would represent a significant positive catalyst for margin recovery and earnings performance down the line. While caution was warranted during the price ascent, forward-looking investors may now shift their focus toward the potential for cost relief.

Built to Grow

Lost in the intense focus on input costs is the fundamental strength of Hershey's core business, reflected in its consistent ability to grow sales. The company's guidance for at least 2% net sales growth in fiscal 2025 speaks volumes about the power of its brands and successful pricing strategies. Consumers continue to reach for Hershey products, demonstrating loyalty that allows the company to navigate inflationary periods.

Furthermore, Hershey continues its strategic transformation into a diversified snacking powerhouse. Its portfolio now includes successful salty snack brands like SkinnyPop popcorn, Dot's Homestyle Pretzels, and Pirate's Booty, reducing its sole reliance on confectionery inputs. This strategic evolution is set to accelerate with the pending acquisition of LesserEvil, announced in early April 2025.

LesserEvil's focus on the rapidly expanding "better-for-you" organic snack market aligns perfectly with modern consumer preferences and provides Hershey with new avenues for growth, innovation, and expanded manufacturing capabilities. These moves showcase a management team proactively shaping the company's future for sustained growth across the snacking landscape.

Balancing Costs, Delivering Value

Complementing its growth initiatives, Hershey maintains a focus on operational efficiency. The ongoing "Advancing Agility & Automation Initiative" is expected to deliver approximately $125 million in savings during 2025, helping to offset cost pressures and fund investments in innovation and brand building.

For income-oriented investors, Hershey remains a standout performer. The stock currently boasts an attractive dividend yield exceeding 3.2%, a level considered historically high for the company. This is backed by an impressive 15-year track record of consecutive annual dividend increases, signaling a strong commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

While the projected 2025 earnings dip results in a high forward payout ratio of about 80% based on EPS estimates, a look at the payout relative to cash flow (around 47% TTM) presents a more sustainable picture, suggesting the dividend remains well-supported by the underlying business operations.

Catalyst Ahead: Why The Q1 Earnings Report Matters

Hershey presents a strong investment case, balancing defensive stability with future growth prospects. Core brands are performing well, and strategic acquisitions are expanding their presence in high-growth, high-margin snacking. Input cost pressures may also be easing soon, adding fuel to the fire.

The stock price decline from its 2023 peak offers a potential entry point for investors seeking a quality industry leader during a period of increased pessimism. The Q1 2025 earnings report is a key event. Investors will be closely watching volume performance relative to pricing, margin management updates, and any changes to the outlook on cocoa costs. Positive news in these areas could quickly improve market sentiment.

Hershey offers investors more than just well-known brands; it offers the potential for portfolio strength. By considering the company beyond the immediate challenge of cocoa prices, investors can see top-line growth, successful diversification, effective cost management, and consistent shareholder returns through dividends.

For investors looking for a defensive holding with the potential for solid long-term returns, Hershey is worthy of strong consideration, as the market potentially acknowledges easing headwinds and the company's ongoing strategic achievements.

