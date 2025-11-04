Heron Therapeutics Inc. Q3 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) announced Loss for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$17.50 million, or -$0.10 per share. This compares with -$4.85 million, or -$0.03 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.01 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.5% to $38.21 million from $32.81 million last year.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$17.50 Mln. vs. -$4.85 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.10 vs. -$0.03 last year. -Revenue: $38.21 Mln vs. $32.81 Mln last year.

