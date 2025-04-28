Heron Therapeutics Appoints Mark Hensley As COO

(RTTNews) - Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) announced that it has appointed Mark Hensley as Chief Operating Officer. He has more than fifteen years of experience in a variety of sales and operations positions within the pharmaceutical industry.

Before joining to Heron, Hensley held several senior leadership roles at Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., including serving as Chief Executive Officer from 2021 to 2024, and Chief Operating Officer and Chief Commercial Officer from 2018 to 2021. Earlier in his career, Mr. Hensley held positions of increasing responsibility at Cornerstone Therapeutics and Chiesi USA.

