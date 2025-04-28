Markets
HRTX

Heron Therapeutics Appoints Mark Hensley As COO

April 28, 2025 — 11:30 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) announced that it has appointed Mark Hensley as Chief Operating Officer. He has more than fifteen years of experience in a variety of sales and operations positions within the pharmaceutical industry.

Before joining to Heron, Hensley held several senior leadership roles at Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., including serving as Chief Executive Officer from 2021 to 2024, and Chief Operating Officer and Chief Commercial Officer from 2018 to 2021. Earlier in his career, Mr. Hensley held positions of increasing responsibility at Cornerstone Therapeutics and Chiesi USA.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HRTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.