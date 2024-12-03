Hero Innovation Group Appoints New Leadership Team

Euro Asia Pay Holdings (TSE:HRO) has released an update.

Hero Innovation Group has appointed Tai Jiang as CEO and Hong Yuan to the Board, while Kuen Lau takes on the role of CFO. These leadership changes bring seasoned expertise in finance, capital markets, and innovative technologies to the company. Hero Innovation Group continues to develop financial solutions aimed at next-generation consumers, addressing market needs through its flagship product, SideKickTM.

