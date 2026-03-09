Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Q4 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $66.67 million, or $2.15 per share. This compares with $20.29 million, or $0.66 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.4% to $215.32 million from $210.26 million last year.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $66.67 Mln. vs. $20.29 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.15 vs. $0.66 last year. -Revenue: $215.32 Mln vs. $210.26 Mln last year.

