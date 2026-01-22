Heritage Financial Corp. Bottom Line Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $22.23 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $11.92 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Heritage Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $22.51 million or $0.66 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.1% to $78.86 million from $78.96 million last year.

Heritage Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $22.23 Mln. vs. $11.92 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.65 vs. $0.34 last year. -Revenue: $78.86 Mln vs. $78.96 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.