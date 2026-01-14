Heritage Commerce (HTBK) Price Target Increased by 10.14% to 13.67

The average one-year price target for Heritage Commerce (NasdaqGS:HTBK) has been revised to $13.67 / share. This is an increase of 10.14% from the prior estimate of $12.41 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $11.62 to a high of $15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.70% from the latest reported closing price of $12.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 394 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heritage Commerce. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HTBK is 0.06%, an increase of 13.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.88% to 58,174K shares. The put/call ratio of HTBK is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,884K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,839K shares , representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTBK by 6.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,859K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,833K shares , representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTBK by 5.61% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,736K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,005K shares , representing a decrease of 73.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTBK by 44.29% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,677K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,103K shares , representing an increase of 34.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTBK by 42.18% over the last quarter.

HoldCo Asset Management holds 1,623K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

