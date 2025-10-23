Heritage Commerce Corp. Q3 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK) released earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $14.69 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $10.50 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Heritage Commerce Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $14.69 million or $0.24 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.0% to $46.78 million from $39.32 million last year.

Heritage Commerce Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $14.69 Mln. vs. $10.50 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.24 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue: $46.78 Mln vs. $39.32 Mln last year.

