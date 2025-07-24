Heritage Commerce Corp. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK) revealed earnings for second quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $6.39 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $9.23 million, or $0.15 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Heritage Commerce Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $12.96 million or $0.21 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Heritage Commerce Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $6.39 Mln. vs. $9.23 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.10 vs. $0.15 last year.

