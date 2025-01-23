Heritage Commerce Corp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.13 per Share

Heritage Commerce Corp announces a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share, payable February 20, 2025.

Heritage Commerce Corp, the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share, payable on February 20, 2025, to shareholders recorded by February 6, 2025. This marks a continuation of the company’s consistent dividend payments since 2013. President and CEO Clay Jones emphasized the company's commitment to providing returns to shareholders while pursuing its strategic objectives. Established in 1997 and headquartered in San Jose, CA, Heritage Bank of Commerce operates multiple branches across the state and is an SBA Preferred Lender. The company also has a subsidiary, Bay View Funding, which offers financing solutions to various industries in the U.S.

Heritage Commerce Corp declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share, demonstrating the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The company has a consistent track record of paying cash dividends quarterly since 2013, indicating stability and reliability in financial performance.

The dividend will be payable to shareholders shortly, reflecting a proactive approach to shareholder engagement and satisfaction.

The announcement aligns with the company's strategic plan, suggesting ongoing operational success and future growth potential.

Full Release



SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Heritage Commerce Corp (Nasdaq: HTBK),



the holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce, today announced that its Board of Directors had declared its regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share to holders of its common stock. The dividend will be payable on February 20, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of the business day on February 6, 2025. Heritage Commerce Corp has paid a cash dividend each quarter since 2013.





“We continue to provide our shareholders a consistent cash dividend, while executing on our strategic plan,” said Clay Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer.







Heritage Commerce Corp



, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Oakland, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit



www.heritagecommercecorp.com



. The contents of our website are not incorporated into, and do not form a part of, this release or of our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





Member FDIC







For additional information, contact:









Debbie Reuter







EVP, Corporate Secretary





Direct: (408) 494-4542







Debbie.Reuter@herbank.com





