Key Points

Given how much Disney’s parks and cruises rely on strong discretionary spending, a severe recession would negatively impact sales.

With more live sports moving to streaming, there’s a chance the cable networks could become an even bigger drag on the company’s financial performance.

In the unlikely event that both situations occurred simultaneously, Disney would be able to navigate the temporary headwinds.

10 stocks we like better than Walt Disney ›

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) owns extremely valuable intellectual property (IP), spanning Disney Animation and Pixar, as well as Marvel and Star Wars. And its characters and storylines resonate strongly with people around the world.

Consequently, this is an entertainment powerhouse that can monetize its IP in various ways. But it still faces risks that investors need to be aware of.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Here's the worst-case scenario for Disney stock.

A severe recession will hurt Disney's experiences segment

Disney's success is certainly influenced by discretionary spending activity. This is particularly true at its theme parks and cruises, which are grouped in the experiences segment. An adverse economic scenario that results in much weaker consumer spending across income groups would undoubtedly hurt Disney's operations.

Consider that a seven-day trip to Disney World in Orlando for a family of four can cost thousands of dollars (not including travel). This is a significant expense that families would delay if times got tough, and they prioritized saving cash.

During the Great Recession almost two decades ago, Disney felt the pain. Its parks and resorts saw revenue dip 7% in fiscal 2009, while operating income cratered 25%.

Cable TV's decline could accelerate

In fiscal 2025 (ended Sept. 27, 2025), Disney generated $3 billion of its operating income from linear cable networks (excluding ESPN), representing 17% of the company's total. While still a significant part of the business, that figure fell 14% year over year.

Obviously, the rise of streaming entertainment is the cause. Consumers generally appreciate the wide selection of content and the convenience of being able to watch at any time. Going forward, the fall of linear TV will continue.

To Disney's credit, its leadership in live sports, through ESPN, has allowed it to maintain relevance in the legacy media landscape. But now that it has launched a flagship ESPN streaming platform, and given that sports rights are increasingly being bought by streamers, there's a chance that cable TV sales and profits could fall at an accelerated rate.

And this unfavorable trend would more than offset Disney's surging streaming profits.

Keep your eyes on the downside

When it comes to the stocks they own or are interested in buying, the best investors understand the bear case perhaps even better than the bull case. Thinking about the worst-case scenario strengthens the conviction you might have.

Regarding Disney, I think it's unlikely that these negative outcomes -- a severe recession impacting experiences and an accelerated decline in cable channels -- will occur simultaneously.

In the low-probability event that they do occur at the same time, it should prove to be a temporary headwind. Once economic conditions improve, as they always do, parks and cruises will thrive again. And on the entertainment side, Disney has its growing streaming operations to lean on as linear TV gets disrupted.

Should you buy stock in Walt Disney right now?

Before you buy stock in Walt Disney, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Walt Disney wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $492,752!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,327,935!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 991% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 201% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 28, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.