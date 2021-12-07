Here's Why ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is ZoomInfo Technologies's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2021 ZoomInfo Technologies had US$1.24b of debt, an increase on US$756.7m, over one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$233.3m, its net debt is less, at about US$1.00b.

A Look At ZoomInfo Technologies' Liabilities

NasdaqGS:ZI Debt to Equity History December 7th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that ZoomInfo Technologies had liabilities of US$407.9m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$4.37b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$233.3m as well as receivables valued at US$121.2m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$4.42b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Of course, ZoomInfo Technologies has a titanic market capitalization of US$24.2b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

ZoomInfo Technologies has a rather high debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.4 which suggests a meaningful debt load. But the good news is that it boasts fairly comforting interest cover of 3.8 times, suggesting it can responsibly service its obligations. However, it should be some comfort for shareholders to recall that ZoomInfo Technologies actually grew its EBIT by a hefty 206%, over the last 12 months. If that earnings trend continues it will make its debt load much more manageable in the future. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine ZoomInfo Technologies's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Happily for any shareholders, ZoomInfo Technologies actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Our View

Happily, ZoomInfo Technologies's impressive conversion of EBIT to free cash flow implies it has the upper hand on its debt. But we must concede we find its net debt to EBITDA has the opposite effect. Taking all this data into account, it seems to us that ZoomInfo Technologies takes a pretty sensible approach to debt. While that brings some risk, it can also enhance returns for shareholders. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 5 warning signs with ZoomInfo Technologies , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

