Here's Why You Should Retain Honda Stock in Your Portfolio Now

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. HMC, a leading manufacturer of automobiles and the largest producer of motorcycles in the world, is poised to gain from rising hybrid adoption and strategic partnerships and joint ventures. However, declining demand and high capital requirements remain a concern.



Let’s see why you should retain this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock in your portfolio.

Expected Rise in Hybrid Sales and New Launch to Aid HMC

The surge in hybrid adoption is boosting HMC's sales. The company expects hybrid EV sales to rise in North America. In fiscal 2026, Honda projects to sell 21.3 million motorcycles, reflecting year-over-year growth of 3.5%, driven by higher sales in Asia & other regions.



Honda aims for EVs and FCEVs to constitute 100% of its global vehicle sales by 2040. To achieve this, Honda plans to establish a comprehensive, vertically-integrated EV supply chain, focusing on reducing battery costs by more than 20% in North America by 2030. It aims to lower overall production costs by 35% and secure batteries for the production of 2 million EVs annually by the decade’s end. Honda's strategy includes partnerships for lithium-ion batteries and joint ventures, including that with LG Energy to produce 40 GWh of battery capacity annually. The company will also begin in-house production of batteries in collaboration with GS Yuasa. The Japanese auto giant aims for a 5% return on sales for its EV business by 2030, targeting self-sustainability through its new strategy.



The company’s EV lineup strategy sparks optimism. Honda's new 0 series, introduced in January 2024, will be pivotal in its electrification efforts. The 0 Series will launch in North America this year, expanding globally, with seven models ranging from small to large by 2030. In China, Honda plans to introduce 10 EV models by 2027, aiming for EVs to make up 100% of its sales there by 2035. The "Ye Series" will succeed the current e:N Series in China. By the end of fiscal 2026, Honda will introduce a micro-mobility product in Japan equipped with four MPPs, expanding MPP applications.



While Honda is accelerating investments in electrification and software, it also remains committed to increasing shareholders’ returns via dividends and stock buybacks. In December 2024, the company committed to repurchase 1.1 trillion yen worth of shares. From Jan. 6, 2025, to July 31, 2025, it brought back 936.5 billion yen worth of shares under current authorization. For fiscal 2026, the company expects an annual dividend of 70 yen per share, up from 68 yen per share in fiscal 2025.

Reduced Demand and Rising Capex Requirement Ail Honda

Honda's Power Products segment has been struggling with declining revenues due to reduced demand. In fiscal 2025, segment revenues fell as unit sales dropped 2.9% to 3,700,000 units. This downward trend is expected to continue, with unit sales projected to decrease by an additional 30,000 units in fiscal 2026. Also, rising capex requirements are likely to hurt the company’s cash flows. Capital expenditure for fiscal 2026 is expected to jump 19% to 640 billion yen. Notably, Honda is investing $48 billion (7 trillion yen) over the period through 2031.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are China Yuchai International Limited CYD, Modine Manufacturing Company MOD and Blue Bird Corporation BLBD, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CYD’s 2025 sales and earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 54.1% and 87.7%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2025 have improved 58 cents in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOD’s fiscal 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 11.3% and 14.3%, respectively. EPS estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have improved 11 cents and 46 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLBD’s 2025 sales and earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 7.7% and 16.8%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2025 have improved 30 cents in the past 30 days.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

China Yuchai International Limited (CYD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.