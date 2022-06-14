Here's Why You Should Retain Fresenius Medical (FMS) Stock Now

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA FMS is well-poised for growth on the back of a broad range of dialysis products and services and a solid global foothold. However, stiff competition remains a concern.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 18.1% compared with the industry’s decline of 30.8% in a year’s time. The S&P 500 Index has plunged 18.6% in the same time frame.



The company — with a market capitalization of $15.79 billion — is one of the largest integrated providers of products and services for individuals undergoing dialysis following chronic kidney failure. It anticipates earnings to improve 12.5% over the next five years. It beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 5.2%.

Key Catalysts

Fresenius Medical provides a wide range of Dialysis products in its own dialysis clinics and third-party clinics. These include modular machine components, dialyzers, bloodline systems, HD (hemodialysis) solutions, concentrates and water treatment systems.



Fresenius Medical offers a wide array of Hemodyalisis, Peritoneal dialysis and Acute Dialysis products. Per the fourth-quarter 2021 earnings release, in order to further boost the quality of life for its patients and increase their choice of available treatment options, Fresenius Medical Care is focused on further expanding its home dialysis offerings.



In April 2022, the company received 510(k) clearance from the FDA for Versi PD Cycler System – the next-generation portable automated peritoneal dialysis system from Fresenius Medical Care North America. It is noteworthy that this dialysis system is a simple, quiet, portable and advanced and has been developed to boost health equity for making home therapy more viable for a wider pool of dialysis patients.



Fresenius Medical has a solid market hold in the regions of North America, Europe (EMEA), the Asia Pacific and Latin America. To strengthen its market position, the company is resorting to various approaches like enhancing its organic growth and making strategic and suitable acquisitions. The company also aims to align its business activities through public-private partnerships in the dialysis business to tap into new markets in the coming quarters.



In the first quarter of 2022, the company witnessed strong contributions of 4%, 2% and 16% from the Asia Pacific, EMEA and Latin America, respectively.

What’s Hurting the Stock?

Fresenius Medical has numerous competitors in the field of health care services and the sale of dialysis products. Intense competition in the niche markets is likely to hamper the company’s sales opportunities, which in turn can lead to a loss of market share.

Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 revenues is pegged at $21.12 billion, suggesting growth of 4.2% from the year-ago reported number, while the same for earnings stands at $2.26 per share, indicating a rise of 13.4%.

