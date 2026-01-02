Here's Why You Should Retain Carpenter Technology Stock for Now

Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS is positioned for strong booking growth from robust demand, especially in Aerospace and Defense. Over the past year, shares of CRS have grown 74.8%, outperforming the industry’s 59.9% rise.



CRS provides premium specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels and tool steels, as well as drilling tools. The company provides solutions for critical applications across diversified end-use markets - Aerospace and Defense, Energy, Transportation, Medical, Industrial and Consumer and Distribution.

This stock is worth retaining at the moment due to the positive prospects.

Where Do Estimates for CRS Stand?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’ fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $10.07 per share, indicating a 34.63% year-over-year rise. In the past 30 days, it has witnessed one upward estimate revision against none in the opposite direction. Furthermore, the consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $3.07 billion for fiscal 2026. The company beat earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters. CRS carries a Value Score of D.

CRS’ Growth Drivers

The momentum in CRS' stock price has been fueled by strong demand in the Aerospace and Defense sectors and supportive industry trends. The company has experienced significant booking growth over the past few quarters, backed by substantial backlog levels and a favorable outlook for its end-use markets. As global travel recovers, demand for aerospace continues to rise, leading to increased production of aircraft in commercial and engine submarkets. In the Defense sector, CRS is gaining benefits from increased investments in advanced platforms and programs.

Positive macroeconomic trends in aerospace production and the demand for specialty materials have strengthened earnings. The company has improved its profitability by transitioning to higher-value, complex alloys, boosting operational efficiencies, and implementing pricing strategies in a favorable pricing environment. Management anticipates an operating income of $660-$700 million in fiscal 2026, which suggests approximately 30% year-over-year growth.

The company's Carpenter Electrification brands enhance growth prospects in soft magnetics solutions. In order to take advantage of the growth in additive manufacturing, the business completed the construction of an emerging technology center in Athens, AL, and expanded its additive portfolio by acquiring CalRam and Puris.

Key Concerns for Carpenter Technology

There are a few factors that investors should keep an eye on.

Labor constraints and supply chain interruptions continue to pose challenges for Carpenter Technology. Production schedules are being impacted by persistent logistical issues, longer lead times for some products, and delays in the availability of contractors. Due to decreased drilling activity in North America and geopolitical unrest, the oil and gas submarket is also experiencing an imbalance. U.S. activity levels are still below pre-pandemic levels even if they are beginning to improve.

On valuation, CRS trades at a forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 4.86X, above the industry average of 1.48X.

CRS' Zacks Rank & Key Picks

CRS currently sports a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

