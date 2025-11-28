Here's Why You Should Offload Copart Stock From Your Portfolio Now

Copart, Inc. CPRT holds online auctions for salvage and clean-title vehicles. It also offers a wide range of remarketing services. The company is currently struggling with rising operating expenses and strong competition.



Let’s see why you should consider offloading this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) stock from your portfolio.

High Operating Cost, Strong Competition Hurt CPRT

Copart’s operating costs have been on the rise for several quarters, amid increasing G&A expenditures. In the last reported quarter, G&A spend reached $92.3 million, up 1.4% year over year. These costs are expected to keep rising as the company continues to invest in sales, marketing, technology and operations, which may weigh on near-term margins.



There is a downside to technological advancement. While it is currently a driving factor for the salvage auto auction industry, high repair costs for superior parts are resulting in increased total loss frequency by insurers. However, as safety technology and driverless technology improve over the years, there may be a downward trend in the frequency of collisions. This could adversely impact Copart’s inventory levels, which, in turn, will hamper revenue growth.



A small group of vehicle sellers has historically provided a significant share of Copart’s revenue, even though no single seller contributed more than 10% in fiscal 2023–2025. Past terminations of seller agreements have reduced revenue in affected markets, and there is no guarantee that current agreements will continue or that new ones will be secured. Any loss of a major seller, unfavorable changes in terms, or inability to grow the company’s vehicle supply could materially harm its results, financial position and future revenue growth.



The company faces strong competition from remarketers of salvage and non-salvage vehicles for contracts, supply agreements and storage facilities. Key competitors include vehicle auctioneers, like Ritchie Bros. (and subsidiary Insurance Auto Auctions), Carvana, Openlane, Manheim and ACV Auctions, as well as dismantlers like LKQ Corporation. LKQ and groups such as the American Recycling Association often bypass remarketers by purchasing directly from insurers. Internationally, competitors include auction companies, dismantlers and independent remarketers.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are General Motors Company GM, OPENLANE, Inc. KAR and Garrett Motion Inc. GTX, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GM’s 2025 and 2026 EPS has improved 21 cents and 38 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KAR’s 2025 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 9.4% and 48.2%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have improved 9 cents and 11 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GTX’s 2025 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 2.6% and 16.7%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have improved 3 cents and 8 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Copart, Inc. (CPRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OPENLANE, Inc. (KAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.