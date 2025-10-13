Here's Why You Should Include PCG Stock in Your Portfolio Now

PG&E Corporation PCG continues to make substantial investments in gas-related projects and in improving the safety and reliability of its electric systems to reinforce its grid and enhance customer satisfaction. Considering its promising growth prospects, PCG offers a strong investment opportunity in the Zacks Utility Electric Power industry.



Let us focus on the reasons that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a solid investment pick at the moment.

PCG’s Growth Outlook & Surprise History

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PCG’s 2025 earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $1.50, which implies a year-over-year rise of 10.3%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PCG’s 2025 revenues stands at $26.20 billion, which indicates growth of 7.3% from the 2024 reported figure.



PCG’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 9%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 0.97% in the last four quarters.

PCG’s Return on Equity

Return on equity (ROE) measures how effectively a company has used its funds to generate higher returns. PG&E currently has an ROE of 10.13% compared to the sector’s average of 9.91%. This suggests that the company has been utilizing its funds more effectively than its peers in the sector.

Long-Term Investment Framework of PCG

PG&E continues to prioritize regular investments in gas-related projects and in bolstering the safety and reliability of its electric systems to strengthen its grid and enhance customer satisfaction. The company plans to invest $12.9 billion in 2025, with total investments of $63 billion projected for the 2024-2028 period. These substantial capital expenditures are expected to strengthen PG&E’s long-term growth and operational resilience.

PCG’s Progress in Battery Energy Storage

To promote green energy, PG&E is actively investing in battery energy storage. In 2024, the company managed more than 4.6 gigawatts of battery energy storage contracts set for deployment in the coming years and operated 183 megawatts (MW) of utility-owned battery storage, strengthening California’s grid reliability and efficiency. By the end of 2024, PG&E achieved its target of bringing 580 MW of qualifying storage capacity operational.



These initiatives position the company for strong growth in the expanding battery storage market and support its goal of delivering 90% of retail energy sales to customers from renewable and zero-carbon sources by 2035.

PCG’s Solvency

PG&E’s times interest earned ratio (TIE) at the end of the second quarter of 2025 was 1.7. The TIE ratio is an important indicator of a company’s financial stability, measuring its capacity to meet long-term debt obligations. The TIE ratio of more than 1 indicates that the company will be able to meet its interest payment obligations in the near term without any problems.

PCG’s Valuation

PG&E is currently trading at a discount valuation compared to its industry, with its forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) at 9.89X. The industry is currently trading at 15.44X.

PCG Stock Price Performance

In the past three months, PCG shares have rallied 18.4% compared with the industry’s growth of 4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

A few other top-ranked stocks from the same industry are Dominion Energy, Inc. D, IDACORP Inc. IDA and Exelon Corporation EXC, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



D’s long-term earnings growth rate is 13.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2025 EPS stands at $3.39, which calls for a year-over-year jump of 22.4%.



IDA’s long-term earnings growth rate is 8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2025 EPS is pegged at $5.84, which implies a year-over-year rise of 6.2%.



EXC’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6%. The consensus estimate for its 2025 EPS is pegged at $2.69, which indicates a year-over-year rally of 7.6%.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exelon Corporation (EXC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.