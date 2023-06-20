Here's Why You Should Add Innospec (IOSP) to Your Portfolio

Innospec Inc. IOSP looks promising at the moment. It is benefiting from strong growth in its Oilfield Services unit and strategic growth measures. We are positive on the company’s prospects and believe that the time is right for you to add the stock to portfolio as it looks promising and is poised to carry the momentum ahead.



Innospec has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a VGM Score of B. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2, offer the best investment opportunities for investors.



Let’s take a look into the factors that make this specialty chemicals company an attractive choice for investors right now.

Price Performance

Innospec has outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past year. Shares of IOSP have gained 13.8% over a year against the 8.9% rise of its industry.



Positive Earnings Surprise History

Innospec has outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. In this time frame, it has delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 11.9%, on average.

Estimates Going Up

Over the past two months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IOSP for 2023 has increased around 0.7%. The consensus estimate for 2024 has also been revised 2.2% upward over the same time frame. The favorable estimate revisions instill investor confidence in the stock.

Strategic Actions, Strength in Oilfield Services Bode Well

Innospec is witnessing a recovery in its businesses from the pandemic-led slowdown. It remains focused on technology development and margin improvement to drive organic growth across its balanced and diversified business portfolio.



IOSP’s investment in capacity expansion will also offer incremental growth opportunities in this business. New contracts in personal care are expected to drive the company’s Performance Chemicals division. Its Fuel Specialties unit is benefiting from the expansion of technologies in areas such as renewable diesel, low-sulfur marine fuel and gasoline direct injection engines. Pricing actions are also contributing to margin improvement.



Innospec is also seeing strength in the Oilfield Services unit, driven by production chemicals. Strong growth in Oilfield Services led to an 8% growth in its revenues in the last reported quarter. The company is executing operating income and margin expansion opportunities in this business.

