Here's Why You Should Add ARRY Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now

Array Technologies’ ARRY robust presence in the solar market, solid liquidity and growth prospects are strong upsides. This makes ARRY a solid investment option in the Oils and Energy sector.



Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company a strong investment pick at the moment.

Growth Projections & Surprise History of ARRY

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share is pegged at 97 cents, which indicates year-over-year growth of 44.4%.



The consensus estimate for 2026 sales is pegged at $1.50 billion, which implies a year-over-year increase of 18.4%.



ARRY’s long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth rate is 18.9%.



It delivered an average earnings surprise of 25.12% in the last four quarters.

ARRY’s Liquidity

ARRY’s current ratio at the end of the third quarter was 1.89. A current ratio of greater than one indicates the company’s ability to meet its future short-term liabilities without difficulties.

ARRY’s ROIC

ARRY’s Return on Invested Capital stands at 18.86%, well above the industry average of 7.12%. This indicates that the company is generating strong returns on its investments and using its capital far more efficiently than most of its peers.

Array Technologies’ Renewable Energy Expansion

Array Technologies continues to strengthen its position in the utility-scale solar market by advancing technology that supports next-generation solar projects. In September 2025, the company’s DuraTrack and OmniTrack systems were verified by Intertek as compatible with 2000-volt module-wired systems. This development highlights ARRAY’s focus on improving efficiency and helping customers reduce overall project costs.



In August 2025, ARRY completed the acquisition of APA Solar, a leading provider of solar racking and structural solutions. The acquisition expands the company’s product portfolio and enhances its renewable energy infrastructure capabilities. Together with rising global investment in clean energy, these initiatives position ARRAY for steady long-term growth while strengthening its competitive and operational profile.

ARRY Stock Price Performance

Shares of ARRY have gained 13% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 3.9% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

