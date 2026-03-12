Here's Why XRP (Ripple) Could Drop Below $1 and Stay There

Key Points

XRP has fallen by more than 60% since last summer.

Stablecoins undermine XRP's use case in payments and money transfers.

Ripple could become a major blockchain player, with or without XRP.

10 stocks we like better than XRP ›

Ripple's XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) has struggled to hold onto the $1.50 price level for much of the past month and now trades for about $1.37 (as of March 11). It has fallen by more than 60% since reaching a record high of $3.65 in July 2025. To some extent, its decline mirrors that of other cryptocurrencies. However, the decline has been more severe -- Bitcoin fell by about 40% during the same period.

The token was one of the big winners in last year's crypto boom. Its price was buoyed by speculation about resolving Ripple's long-running lawsuit by the Securities and Exchange Commission and optimism about a pro-crypto administration. That type of surge is common in digital assets, but it doesn't necessarily make XRP a good investment.

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What used to set XRP apart was that it also had real-world utility. When it launched in 2012, it promised to act as a bridge currency and ease friction and bypass intermediaries in global payments and money transfers. Unfortunately, that concept no longer has the same potential. Stablecoins can do the same job, and they don't have XRP's volatility.



As investors continue to be wary of risk, utility has never been more important. I think XRP's unclear use case could drive it below $1. If it does, there are no guarantees it will recover.

Ripple is growing, but XRP's utility is declining

Ripple, the company behind XRP, is expanding. It has pursued a string of acquisitions, including stablecoin, custody, and corporate treasury management firms in the past year. These will help the company, particularly Ripple Payments, to serve the growing number of financial institutions as they adapt to stablecoins and blockchain solutions.

There's certainly appetite for the former. Research by The Motley Fool shows that more than 50% of consumers would be willing to pay with stablecoins. However, don't conflate Ripple's development with demand for XRP. Ripple is a private company and the only reason its progress benefits XRP is if the coin is central to the services it provides.

It isn't. For example, some financial institutions use Ripple Custody, a platform with bank-level security to store and manage digital assets. The coin does not necessarily benefit. The company announced a partnership to issue and manage tokenized funds with Aviva Investors, the global asset management business of U.K.-based Aviva and stablecoin settlement deals with Mastercard and Gemini. The XRP Ledger underpins these services, but XRP is not essential.

In October, Ripple announced that major non-profits such as Water.org, GiveDirectly, and Mercy Corps would use Ripple Payments. But the aid organizations will use Ripple's U.S. dollar-denominated stablecoin, RLUSD (CRYPTO: RLUSD), not XRP to move money around. XRP gets used for blockchain fees, which are declining even as the company expands.

XRP Ledger is way behind on stablecoins

On the topic of stablecoins, it's worth noting that Ripple is only one of several players in the stablecoin sector. Right now, it isn't doing very well. There are only $415 million worth of stablecoins on the XRP Ledger, compared with more than $160 billion on Ethereum and almost $16 billion on Solana.

XRP does have a loyal community and is part of a growing ecosystem. However, its questionable utility could drag it down further, particularly as geopolitical turmoil reduces investor appetite for risk. To thrive, the token needs to be at the heart of Ripple's activities, not an add-on.

Should you buy stock in XRP right now?

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Emma Newbery has positions in Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, Mastercard, Solana, and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.