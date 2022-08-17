Here's Why We Think Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Is Well Worth Watching

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Socket Mobile with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Socket Mobile Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Strong earnings per share (EPS) results are an indicator of a company achieving solid profits, which investors look upon favourably and so the share price tends to reflect great EPS performance. So for many budding investors, improving EPS is considered a good sign. It is awe-striking that Socket Mobile's EPS went from US$0.049 to US$0.24 in just one year. Even though that growth rate may not be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement. Could this be a sign that the business has reached an inflection point?

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. EBIT margins for Socket Mobile remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 27% to US$25m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart. NasdaqCM:SCKT Earnings and Revenue History August 17th 2022

Socket Mobile isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of US$21m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Socket Mobile Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

It's nice to see that there have been no reports of any insiders selling shares in Socket Mobile in the previous 12 months. Add in the fact that Charlie Bass, the Independent Chairman of the Board of the company, paid US$35k for shares at around US$3.55 each. Purchases like this can help the investors understand the views of the management team; in which case they see some potential in Socket Mobile.

It's reassuring that Socket Mobile insiders are buying the stock, but that's not the only reason to think management are fair to shareholders. Namely, Socket Mobile has a very reasonable level of CEO pay. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Socket Mobile with market caps under US$200m is about US$753k.

Socket Mobile offered total compensation worth US$480k to its CEO in the year to December 2021. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is Socket Mobile Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Socket Mobile's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. The company can also boast of insider buying, and reasonable remuneration for the CEO. The strong EPS growth suggests Socket Mobile may be at an inflection point. For those attracted to fast growth, we'd suggest this stock merits monitoring. Even so, be aware that Socket Mobile is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, Socket Mobile isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.