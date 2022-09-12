Here's Why Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Waste Connections's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2022, Waste Connections had US$5.65b of debt, up from US$4.85b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. On the flip side, it has US$220.4m in cash leading to net debt of about US$5.43b. NYSE:WCN Debt to Equity History September 12th 2022

How Healthy Is Waste Connections' Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Waste Connections had liabilities of US$1.34b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$7.21b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$220.4m as well as receivables valued at US$797.9m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$7.53b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Of course, Waste Connections has a titanic market capitalization of US$37.6b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

With net debt to EBITDA of 2.6 Waste Connections has a fairly noticeable amount of debt. On the plus side, its EBIT was 7.3 times its interest expense, and its net debt to EBITDA, was quite high, at 2.6. Also relevant is that Waste Connections has grown its EBIT by a very respectable 22% in the last year, thus enhancing its ability to pay down debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Waste Connections can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the last three years, Waste Connections recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 87% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Our View

Happily, Waste Connections's impressive conversion of EBIT to free cash flow implies it has the upper hand on its debt. But, on a more sombre note, we are a little concerned by its net debt to EBITDA. Looking at the bigger picture, we think Waste Connections's use of debt seems quite reasonable and we're not concerned about it. While debt does bring risk, when used wisely it can also bring a higher return on equity. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Waste Connections you should be aware of.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

