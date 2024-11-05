Here's Why Vimeo Stock Absolutely Skyrocketed Today

Shares of video platform Vimeo (NASDAQ: VMEO) absolutely skyrocketed on Tuesday after the company reported financial results for the third quarter of 2024. As of 11:15 a.m. EST, Vimeo stock was up a staggering 42% and hitting its highest price in more than two years.

Was the quarter really that good?

In Q3, Vimeo's revenue was counterintuitively down almost 2% year over year. The company's gross margin was 79%, which was the same as last year. And it had net income of $9 million compared with net income of $8 million in the prior-year period.

These numbers don't jump off the page, but Vimeo's profitability is worth noting. The company has cut expenses, boosting its earnings per share (EPS) and free cash flow to all-time highs. And that's a big deal considering what's happening beneath the surface.

Vimeo's revenue is down, but its enterprise product is growing by leaps and bounds. Bookings for its enterprise platform were up 39% in Q3 and now constitute 25% of overall bookings. In short, the company has turned the corner on profitability, and it has an enterprise product that's high-growth and could carry the business to new highs in coming years.

What about Vimeo stock now?

The other important bit of context here is that Vimeo stock was really cheap leading up to its Q3 report. It traded at just two times its sales and at about 16 times its free cash flow.

For a business in decline, that was probably a fair valuation. But if Vimeo's enterprise-video platform is gaining traction and can keep growing, then the valuation was cheap. Moreover, the valuation could still prove to be cheap even after today's jump.

What matters is whether Vimeo can continue to profitably scale its enterprise platform. If it can, then the stock could have more upside.

Should you invest $1,000 in Vimeo right now?

Before you buy stock in Vimeo, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vimeo wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $833,729!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 4, 2024

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.