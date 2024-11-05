News & Insights

Markets
VMEO

Here's Why Vimeo Stock Absolutely Skyrocketed Today

November 05, 2024 — 12:31 pm EST

Written by Jon Quast for The Motley Fool ->

Shares of video platform Vimeo (NASDAQ: VMEO) absolutely skyrocketed on Tuesday after the company reported financial results for the third quarter of 2024. As of 11:15 a.m. EST, Vimeo stock was up a staggering 42% and hitting its highest price in more than two years.

Was the quarter really that good?

In Q3, Vimeo's revenue was counterintuitively down almost 2% year over year. The company's gross margin was 79%, which was the same as last year. And it had net income of $9 million compared with net income of $8 million in the prior-year period.

These numbers don't jump off the page, but Vimeo's profitability is worth noting. The company has cut expenses, boosting its earnings per share (EPS) and free cash flow to all-time highs. And that's a big deal considering what's happening beneath the surface.

Vimeo's revenue is down, but its enterprise product is growing by leaps and bounds. Bookings for its enterprise platform were up 39% in Q3 and now constitute 25% of overall bookings. In short, the company has turned the corner on profitability, and it has an enterprise product that's high-growth and could carry the business to new highs in coming years.

What about Vimeo stock now?

The other important bit of context here is that Vimeo stock was really cheap leading up to its Q3 report. It traded at just two times its sales and at about 16 times its free cash flow.

VMEO PS Ratio Chart

VMEO PS Ratio data by YCharts.

For a business in decline, that was probably a fair valuation. But if Vimeo's enterprise-video platform is gaining traction and can keep growing, then the valuation was cheap. Moreover, the valuation could still prove to be cheap even after today's jump.

What matters is whether Vimeo can continue to profitably scale its enterprise platform. If it can, then the stock could have more upside.

Should you invest $1,000 in Vimeo right now?

Before you buy stock in Vimeo, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vimeo wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $833,729!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 4, 2024

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VMEO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.