Here's Why Vertiv Stock Soared This Week

Key Points The announcement of another strategic partnership in the data center space confirms that spending on AI and data centers is much more than a passing trend.

Vertiv's data center infrastructure solutions make it ideally placed to benefit from a pick-up in spending.

Another week, another round of deals done to support investment in data centers. That's good news for data center infrastructure company Vertiv Holdings (NYSE: VRT), and the stock continued its strong run with a 16.6% increase in the week through Friday morning.

Why the latest news is bullish for Vertiv

The big news this week came from the announcement of a strategic partnership with Hitachi and OpenAI. As investors might already know, Vertiv shares soared in September as hyperscalers continued to make hundreds of billions of dollars worth of spending commitments. Those commitments encouraged investors to pencil in optimistic assumptions over order growth for Vertiv's power, thermal management, and data center infrastructure solutions.

While Hitachi both competes with and offers complementary solutions to Vertiv, the OpenAI partnership with Hitachi strengthens the investment case for AI-led data center spending to be in the early stages of a multiyear expansion, which will show up as revenue for infrastructure solution providers like Vertiv.

Vertiv has continually raised its full-year revenue outlook through 2025, and only an increase in tariff-related costs has stopped the company from increasing its full-year earnings guidance by a concomitant amount.

Still, Wall Street expects Vertiv to increase earnings by 34% and 25% in 2025 and 2026, and the stock remains a great way to capitalize on the AI/data center spending boom.

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Hitachi. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

