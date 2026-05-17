Here's Why USA Rare Earth Stock Crashed This Week

Key Points

USA Rare Earth won't generate cash flow before 2029 according to Wall Street.

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USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) shares declined by 9.6% this week. The move comes a week after it released its first-quarter earnings report. The decline is probably due to a "sell on the news" trading mentality. In addition, the earnings report reminds investors that USA Rare Earth is a loss-making company that, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, Wall Street analysts don't expect to generate earnings before 2028 or cash flow before 2029.

USA Rare Earth's big April

To put recent events into context, USA Rare Earth stock soared by 72% in April as the company made real progress in derisking its mine-to-magnet strategy. As a reminder, the company plans to produce metals and magnets before commissioning its Round Top mine in 2028.

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It's a somewhat back-to-front strategy that puts pressure on the company to ensure a supply of non-China-sourced raw materials before Round Top begins operations. The good news from April was that the company entered into a partnership that secured the right to rare-earth materials, as well as a $2.8 billion agreement to acquire Brazil's Serra Verde Group, the owner of a rare-earth mine and processing plant in that country.

With that good news already priced in, it's understandable that some investors might take profits on the earnings release.

Where next for USA Rare Earth

Looking ahead, the immediate value-enhancing actions the company can take are to ramp up its metal and magnet manufacturing capacity in 2026 and to complete the feasibility study for Round Top in 2026, to publish it in early 2027. Those events would further derisk management's ambition to become the answer to the U.S. need to secure a non-China sourceds supply of rare-earth magnets.

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Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.