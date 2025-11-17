Here's Why Uniswap Surged More than 5% Today

Key Points

Decentralized exchanges such as Uniswap are in focus, as investors bet on increased on-chain trading activity over time.

Some of these bullish bets around Uniswap in particular are being driven by two notable network updates made over this past week.

Here's what investors are watching with Uniswap, and why this token is once again on the move to kick off what will likely be another volatile week.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

One of the most essential decentralized exchanges on the market, Uniswap (CRYPTO: UNI) is once again seeing strong momentum in today's session. As of 12:15 p.m. ET, this top-25 cryptocurrency by market capitalization has surged 5.2% over the past 24 hours. That's good for second place among top tokens in this mega-cap grouping, and is a move deserving of a look.

Here are a couple of key factors that appear to be positively impacting Uniswap's valuation today.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Riding momentum from key network updates

Uniswap's performance over the past week has been notable. At the time of writing, Uniswap's one-week return of around 8% ranks second among all top-25 crypto projects, suggesting that investors are buying into the bullish investment thesis supporting this decentralized exchange.

Uniswap operates one of the largest decentralized exchanges in the market, generating protocol revenue via transaction fees incurred by traders, speculators, and long-term investors as they buy and sell cryptocurrencies. Those looking to do so on-chain have mainly opted for Uniswap, due to this protocol's trading pairs, vast liquidity, and the security and stability it has demonstrated over time.

A couple of key network updates I touched on in a recent piece last week appear to be stoking continued interest from investors today. Uniswap developers have announced a shift toward "continuous clearing auctions," a move that is expected to streamline on-chain token markets and enable Uniswap to capture an even larger market share over time.

Additionally, a recent "UNIficiation" proposal has many investors bullish on Uniswap's forward-looking tokenomics. The idea behind this proposal is to enable Uniswap to utilize protocol fees to repurchase its native UNI tokens. In doing so, this cryptocurrency's total circulating supply could decrease over time, giving existing token holders a greater share in Uniswap's future profits.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,035%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 17, 2025

Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Uniswap Protocol Token. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.