Here's Why TransUnion Stock Is a Great Pick Right Now

TransUnion TRU is one of the leading global providers of risk and information solutions, which has performed extremely well over the past six months and has the potential to sustain momentum in the near term. If you have not taken advantage of the share price appreciation yet, you should add the stock to your portfolio now.

What Makes TRU an Attractive Pick?

An Outperformer: A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has had an impressive run over the past six months. Shares of TRU have rallied 15.5% in the same period, outperforming the 5.2% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Solid Zacks Rank & Score: TRU has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a VGM Score of B at present. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2, offer the best investment opportunities for investors. Thus, the company appears to be a compelling investment proposition at the moment.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: TRU has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 4.8%, on average.

Strong Prospects: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TransUnion’s 2025 revenues is pegged at $4.5 billion, implying 6.9% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for 2025 earnings is pegged at $4.07, hinting at a 4.09% year-over-year increase. The company has an estimated long-term (three to five years) earnings per share growth rate of 9.9%.

Growth Factors: TransUnion’s Silver Stevie Award in September 2025 for its Branded Call Display (BCD) solution highlights the growing need for trust and security in customer communications. By showing a business’s name, logo and call purpose with end-to-end authentication, BCD tackles call spoofing and impersonation scams, making customers more likely to answer important calls. This recognition underscores TransUnion’s role in advancing communication technology and supporting stronger customer engagement.

In addition to the Stevie Award, TransUnion’s Trusted Call Solutions have earned multiple industry honors, including recognition from TMC and Finovate. With 12 awards since 2024, these achievements reflect the solutions’ effectiveness in enhancing customer experience and fighting fraud, cementing TRU’s leadership in trusted communications.

TransUnion’s latest findings on elevated auto and home insurance shopping directly favor the company, as they highlight rising demand for precise consumer insights and data-driven marketing. With insurers boosting marketing spend and focusing on targeted outreach, TransUnion’s capabilities in clean data, identity resolution and audience segmentation become essential for carriers aiming to optimize campaigns, reduce costs and increase ROI in a competitive environment.

Moreover, the growing mobility of policyholders, with many willing to switch insurers, underscores the importance of predictive insights into life events and shopping behavior. By equipping carriers with these tools, TransUnion strengthens its role as a strategic partner, positioning itself to capture more business opportunities, support client retention efforts, and drive growth across its insurance and marketing solutions portfolio.

Other Stocks to Consider

Other stocks to consider from the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Maximus ( MMS ) and AppLovin ( APP)

Maximus sports a Zacks Rank of #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

MMS has an encouraging earnings surprise history, having outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missing once. The average beat is 29.3%.

AppLovin also sports a Zacks Rank of 1

APP has an encouraging earnings surprise history, outpacing the Zacks Consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The average beat is 22.36%.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Maximus, Inc. (MMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AppLovin Corporation (APP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TransUnion (TRU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.